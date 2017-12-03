Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Added to IR
Cizikas (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
While the move certainly isn't a positive sign in Cizikas' recovery, it's not necessarily a negative one, either. Because Cizikas' addition to the injured list is retroactive to Nov. 25, the longtime Islander is eligible to be activated at any point. That said, still expect the team to give further updates on Cizikas' progress prior to returning to game action.
