Cizikas scored a goal on two shots and dished out a pair of hits Thursday in an 8-4 win over the Capitals.

Cizikas gave the Islanders a 5-2 lead 3:03 into the second period, stealing the puck behind net and stuffing it past Ilya Samsonov. The goal proved to be the game-winner and was the seventh tally of the season for Cizikas. The 29-year-old has 14 points in 37 games on the year.