Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Continues to be unbeatable
Varlamov made 27 saves in a 1-0 win over Buffalo on Saturday.
It was a strong performance for the former Av, who continues to be unbeatable. Varlamov has won five straight games and this was his first shutout of the season. Coach Barry Trotz continues to stick with a rotation of Varlamov and Thomas Greiss, with neither goalie starting consecutive games. If this continues, both men have depressed fantasy value, especially in weekly leagues.
