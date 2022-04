Varlamov will patrol the crease for Thursday's home tilt with Washington.

Varlamov has dropped four straight dating back to April 5, posting an ugly 4.57 GAA during that stretch. The 34-year-old is 9-17-2 with a 2.98 GAA and a .910 save percentage during a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Unless the team elects to start him in both legs of the back-to-back, Thursday will be Varlamov's final start of the year.