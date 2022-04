Varlamov will start Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov was shelled for six goals on just 23 shots by the Rangers on Thursday, but Ilya Sorokin was hardly any better Saturday, giving up five goals in a loss to Buffalo. The Islanders will turn back to Varlamov to complete this weekend back-to-back set in a tough home matchup against a Hurricanes team that sits atop the Metropolitan Division.