Kopitar had two assists and four shots Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Kopitar was in on a pair of power-play goals in the second period to pull the Kings to within 3-2. The 33-year-old is off to a terrific start so far, amassing 12 points through eight games. Eleven of his 12 points have been assists, but Kopitar's four shots Thursday were his best such output since the season opener and the goals should start to come soon.