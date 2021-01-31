Coach Jon Cooper said Sunday that Stephens (lower body) is expected to miss at least two months, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stephens suffered the injury in Jan. 23's loss to the Blue Jackets as the injury appears significant. Before getting injured, the 23-year-old recorded one assist, two shots and four hits while averaging 8:32 of ice time in four games this year. Expect the team to shift Stephens to injured reserve to open up a roster spot in the coming days.