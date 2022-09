Malgin has impressed coach Sheldon Keefe early in training camp, reports TSN.ca.

Keefe likes Malgin's hunger and competitiveness away from the puck, especially in pursuit of the disc. The five-foot-nine forward is crafty with the puck once he has it -- he delivered 21 goals and 52 points in 48 games last season with Zurich in the Swiss League. Stronger two-way play is key to earning a spot on the lower lines in Toronto.