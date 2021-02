Brodie is averaging 21:51 in 14 games with the Leafs this season.

He and Morgan Rielly form a formidable top duo on what is the North division's best team. Brodie has four assists, six hits and 16 blocked shots, along with 14 shots. Two of those helpers have come on the power play. Brodie isn't a top-flight fantasy D, but he does do a solid job as a depth defender on a deep squad. And he's stabilizing a once-fragile Toronto blue line.