Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ready to return
Barkov (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
The Panthers and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Barkov back in their lineups Saturday, as he was picking up steam prior to his three-game absence, racking up three goals and nine points in his last seven games. The 24-year-old Finn will return to his role skating on Florida's first line and top power-play unit against the Penguins.
