Malkin scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

One of the assists also came on the man advantage, and Malkin rounded out his stat line with four shots on goal, two PIM and one hit. The 36-year-old center's still capable of generating points in bunches, as he's used three multi-point performances to pile up four goals and five assists over the past five games. This surge has bumped Malkin up to exactly a point per game, with 44 in 44.