Malkin dished out two assists and added three hits with two shots Wednesday in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 6.

Malkin figured in on a power-play strike by Jake Guentzel in the first period, as well as a second-period tally by Jason Zucker, which turned out to be the final two goals of the Penguins' season. Malkin missed Games 1 and 2 with a knee injury but returned to provide a goal and four assists with eight PIM over the final four contests.