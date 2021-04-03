Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play and one short-handed, in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Bruins.

The 26-year-old continues to roll as Sidney Crosby's wing man. Guentzel hasn't gone more than two games in a row all season without finding the scoresheet, and on the year he has 16 goals and 38 points through 38 games.