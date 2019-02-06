Penguins' Justin Schultz: Traveling with team

Schultz (lower leg) will join Pittsburgh on its three-game road trip, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Schultz has been practicing in a regular sweater and is certainly trending in the right direction. Whenever the 28-year-old does return to the lineup, he will likely join the second power-play unit and should provide an additional blue line scoring option other than Kris Letang.

