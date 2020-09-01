The Penguins announced Tuesday that Crosby underwent arthroscopic surgery on his wrist. He's expected to make a full recovery in 3-to-4 weeks.

Considering Crosby had never previously gone under the knife, it's no doubt been an interesting 2019-20 season for the world-class winger. Fortunately for Pens fans, training camps for the upcoming league year are not expected to start until November at the earliest, which gives Crosby plenty of time to recover. Heading into 2020-21, fantasy players should expect the recently re-acquired Kasperi Kapanen to get an extended look playing on the top line with Crosby and Jake Guentzel, an assignment that should significantly boost Kapanen's value, and provide Crosby with another speedy winger on his left flank.