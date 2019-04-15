Predators' Brian Boyle: Out for Game 3
Boyle (abdomen) will not play in Monday's game against Dallas, and is considered "week-to-week".
An "illness" was the cause of Boyle's absence for Game 2, but that may have been a cover up for the appendix procedure that the team reported. The fact that Boyle is considered week-to-week surely rules him out for Game's 4 and 5 at the very least, with the ability to rejoin the team for Game 6. In his stead, Rocco Grimaldi is expected to stay in the lineup on the fourth line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...