Boyle (abdomen) will not play in Monday's game against Dallas, and is considered "week-to-week".

An "illness" was the cause of Boyle's absence for Game 2, but that may have been a cover up for the appendix procedure that the team reported. The fact that Boyle is considered week-to-week surely rules him out for Game's 4 and 5 at the very least, with the ability to rejoin the team for Game 6. In his stead, Rocco Grimaldi is expected to stay in the lineup on the fourth line.