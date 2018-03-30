Predators' Craig Smith: Inching closer to 50-point plateau
Smith snapped a five-game pointless streak with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Now at 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists), Smith will need a big push heading into the final week of the regular season in order to crack the 50-point mark for just the second time in his career. Either way, it's been a very positive turnaround season for Smith, who finished with just 29 points a year ago.
