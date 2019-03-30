Predators' Craig Smith: Reaches 20 goals

Smith scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

The 29-year-old now has four goals and seven points in the last 10 games, giving Smith his fifth career 20-goal campaign. While he remains stuck on a checking line at even strength, he is seeing semi-regular ice time on the power play, so Smith could remain productive through the final games of the regular season and into the playoffs.