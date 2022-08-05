Trenin signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract with the Predators on Friday.
Trenin was awarded this contract in arbitration, and it didn't take the Predators long to agree once the offer was finalized. After setting career highs in goals (17), points (24) and games played (80) last season, Trenin figures to be a staple in Nashville's lineup for the next two years.
