Trenin scored his first goal of the season and added two shots with two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Trenin got the Predators on the board with a nifty goal early in the second period, stealing the puck with a stick lift in the offensive zone and beating Malcolm Subban on a breakaway. Trenin was playing in just his third game of the year after joining Nashville at the start of January.