Zadina (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Zadina was already acknowledged to be out for a while after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Islanders. The 22-year-old will now miss a minimum of a week, though it's expected that his absence will be longer. Austin Czarnik should get the first chance to fill Zadina's spot in the lineup.
