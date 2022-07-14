Fabbri underwent ACL surgery and will not be healthy enough in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Fabbri has been sidelined since mid-March due to his knee injury, missing the final 24 contests of the year. Without Fabbri in the lineup, new additions Andrew Copp and David Perron figure to both take on top-six roles to start the year. Once cleared to play, Fabbri should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal mark if he doesn't miss too much time.