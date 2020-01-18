Sabres' Colin Miller: Frequent healthy scratch
Miller has been scratched during three of Buffalo's last four contests.
Miller was scratched for back-to-back games against the Canucks and Red Wings. He re-entered the lineup to play against his former Golden Knights, where he registered an assist. However, he wound up a scratch again during the latest game versus Dallas. He has just seven points in 33 appearances. His value is at an all time low, and you can safely avoid him.
