Miller has been scratched during three of Buffalo's last four contests.

Miller was scratched for back-to-back games against the Canucks and Red Wings. He re-entered the lineup to play against his former Golden Knights, where he registered an assist. However, he wound up a scratch again during the latest game versus Dallas. He has just seven points in 33 appearances. His value is at an all time low, and you can safely avoid him.

