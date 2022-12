Dewar scored a goal and delivered two hits during Saturday's 5-4 shootout victory over the visiting Ducks.

Crashing the net, Dewar collected a Ryan Reaves rebound and beat goalie John Gibson for his first goal in eight games. The 2018 third-round draft pick scored on his lone shot Saturday. Dewar, who seeks to provide additional offense from the fourth line, collected his second marker, despite receiving 8:22 of ice time. In 57 career games, the 23-year-old center has four tallies.