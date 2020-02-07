2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes odds, contenders: Horse racing insider releases surprising picks, predictions

The road to the Kentucky Derby goes through the Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday when eight 3-year-olds take the starting gate for the 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes. The Kentucky Derby prep race, which runs 1 1/16 miles, will award 10 Derby qualifying points to the winner, four to the second place horse, two to third and one to fourth. The Mike Trombetta-trained Independence Hall, who is a perfect 3-for-3 in his young career, has been installed as a 6-5 favorite in the current 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes odds.

Meanwhile Premier Star, a son of Tapiture, is the 3-1 second choice in the eight-horse field, while Ajaaweed, a Shadwell Farm homebred trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, is at 4-1. Post time is 5:29 p.m. ET. Before making any 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes picks, you'll want to see the surprising horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling crushed the Kentucky Derby prep races last year. In April, he scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby.

And last week, when making his first picks for the 2020 Derby prep season, Demling had the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, turning a $51 investment into $154.50. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes predictions

Now, he has analyzed the 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes field and revealed where every horse will finish. You can head to SportsLine to see his full projected leaderboard.

Demling is not high on Premier Star, even though he's the second choice on the morning line at 3-1. In fact, Demling says Premier Star doesn't even hit the board. Trained by Jorge Navarro, Premier Star is undefeated in two career starts, both of which came at seven furlongs at Gulfstream Park. With arguably the best early speed in the field, he could very well be alone on the lead.

But this race will be Premier Star's first start beyond seven furlongs and his first start around two turns. In addition, he will be making a significant step up in class on Saturday. The runner-up in Premier Star's most recent win earlier lost to Independence Hall by 44 lengths in the Nashua.

How to make 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes picks

However, Demling is high on a long shot to get the proper pace setup and hit the board. He's including this horse in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Sam F. Davis Stakes 2020? Which long shot will hit the board? And where does every horse finish? Check out the latest Sam F. Davis Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Sam F. Davis Stakes.

Independence Hall 6-5

Premier Star 3-1

Ajaaweed 4-1

Sole Volante 8-1

Chapalu 8-1

Albert Park 15-1

No Getting Over Me 20-1

Tiz Rye Time 20-1