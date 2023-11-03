The 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic field is set, with 12 horses scheduled to race at Santa Anita Park on Saturday. Arabian Knight, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Flavien Prat, is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Bred in Kentucky, Arabian Knight won the Pacific Classic and Southwest Stakes while finishing third in the Haskell Stakes. He will have to beat other 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders like Ushba Tesoro (4-1) and White Abarrio (4-1). Ushba Tesoro won the Dubai World Cup earlier this year after winning multiple races in Japan. Should you include Ushba Tesoro in your 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic bets?

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2022. This is the same expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks: He is fading White Abarrio, even though he's one of the favorites in the Breeders' Cup Classic odds at 4-1. In fact, Demling says the four-year-old with two career Grade 1 wins doesn't even hit the board at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

White Abarrio won the Holy Bull and Florida Derby in the opening months of 2022 and has taken another step forward this year. He took advantage of a weak, six-horse field to win the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga in early August, making his second start for trainer Rick Dutrow Jr. Prior to that victory, he had gone winless in seven starts away from Gulfstream Park, but this is a much bigger challenge than the Whitney. White Abarrio is being over-bet due to his margin of victory in that race, so Demling is going in a different direction with his 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions. See which horses to pick here.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Zandon, even though he's a double-digit longshot at 12-1. Zandon has been one of the most consistent horses throughout his career. He's hit the board in 12 of 13 starts and is coming off a victory at the Woodward Stakes. In that race, Zandon rallied from five lengths behind and won going away, securing the victory by more than four lengths.

Zandon has also secured a runner-up finish four times in his last six outings, so he always finds himself in the mix. He proved to be a serious contender by finishing third at the Kentucky Derby and Demling thinks he'll be in the mix yet again at the Breeders Cup Classic 2023 on Saturday. See which horses to pick here.

