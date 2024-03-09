Sam F. Davis Stakes winner No More Time can establish himself as a contender for the Kentucky Derby when he leaves the starting gate in the 2024 Tampa Bay Derby on Saturday at Tampa Bay Downs. Trained by Jose D'Angelo, No More Time has two wins and one second in four career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, the local prep race for the Tampa Bay Derby. On Saturday, he's the 7-5 favorite in the 2024 Tampa Bay Derby odds. The Chad Brown-trained Domestic Product is 8-5 in the 10-horse 2024 Tampa Bay Derby field.

Post time for the Tampa Bay Derby 2024 is 5:18 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Tampa Bay Derby picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023.

In addition, Weir has a history of crushing the Tampa Bay Derby. In 2021, he hit the exacta for $1,414, and two years ago, he nailed the race for $660.

Top 2024 Tampa Bay Derby predictions

One surprise: Weir's top pick is not No More Time, even though he is the 7-5 favorite. A relatively rare Iowa-bred, No More Time has won two of his last three starts. In his last race, the Sam F. Davis Stakes on Feb. 10, he won by more than a length, earning a modest Beyer Speed Figure of 80, which is just the third best in the 2024 Tampa Bay Derby field.

In the Sam F. Davis, No More Time was allowed to set the pace, but Weir is not certain that No More Time will be able to get to the lead on Saturday. "He's probably worth playing against," Weir told SportsLine. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Tampa Bay Derby bets here.

Moreover, Weir's top pick is a longshot who "has faced some tough horses." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who may be "a little better than he looks on paper." Weir is including these horses in his 2024 Tampa Bay Derby bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

