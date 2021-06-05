The third leg of the Triple Crown is taking place this Saturday in Elmont, N.Y. The 2021 Belmont Stakes has a 6:47 p.m. ET post time, and is back in its rightful place as the final leg of horse racing's prestigious Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby took place last month as the opening leg of the Triple Crown, with Medina Spirit coming away with the upset victory. However, the horse tested positive for the steroid betamethasone and trainer Bob Baffert was suspended as a result. On Wednesday, a second test on Medina Spirit came back positive and Baffert was suspended from Churchill Downs for two years.

As a result, Medina Spirit won't be participating in the Belmont Stakes

The other factor to keep an eye on the day of the race is the weather. Here is the weather report for the day of the event as of Thursday, June 5.

2021 Belmont Stakes forecast

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Mostly sunny

Projected temperatures: High of 85 degrees, low of 67 degrees

Race-time projection: UV Index: 9, 60% humidity

Chance of rain: 8% chance of rain

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: Mostly sunny, 9 mph winds

Projected temperatures: High of 83, low of 68

Race-time projection: UV Index: 10

Chance of rain: 3% chance of rain