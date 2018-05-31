Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2018: Early picks from expert who nailed last year's 1-2 finish

All eyes will be on Justify at the 2018 Belmont Stakes as he looks to become just the second horse since 1978 to win horse racing's Triple Crown. This historic event unfolds June 9, with a post time of 6:37 p.m. ET. Justify is the Vegas favorite, going off at 4-5 in the latest Belmont odds. Hofburg at 4-1 and Bravazo at 7-1 are expected to be two of the biggest challengers in the 150th running of "The Test of the Champion."

Before you bet the 2018 Belmont Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Belmont on a hot streak. Last year, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite.

He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot last year. Then, he hit the 1-2 finish at Belmont Park.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and predicted the 1-2 finish of the Man O' War Stakes at Belmont. And at the Preakness, he backed Justify despite a heel injury and off-track.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his early Belmont Stakes picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

Demling knows Justify becoming the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah will be a tall task.

"Justify will not only have to master the 1 1/2-mile test of champions, but he will also have to deal with what looks like a much bigger field than the Preakness," Demling told SportsLine. "Justify has only run five races in his career, but he'll be tested by other horses in the Belmont Stakes lineup who are fresh. Also, the more horses in the gate, the tougher it will be for him because of potential traffic problems and a faster pace on the front end."

We can tell you Demling is high on Bravazo, a horse going off at 7-1 in the latest Belmont odds.

"Trainer D. Wayne Lukas is a Hall of Famer, and he had Bravazo ready for the Preakness, which he almost won at the end," Demling told SportsLine. "The longer distance at the Belmont is a good fit for him."

Before his disappointing showing at the Kentucky Derby, Bravazo won the Risen Star Stakes. That run, plus his strong showing at the Preakness have built momentum for him heading into the 2018 Belmont Stakes. He's a horse you can back with confidence for this event.

Justify 4-5

Hofburg 4-1

Bravazo 7-1

Vino Rosso 8-1

Tenfold 10-1

Blended Citizen 14-1

Gronkowski 25-1

Noble Indy 33-1

Free Drop Billy 50-1