CrossFit Games 2018: Regionals and championship schedule, dates, locations

With the 2018 CrossFit Games Open competition wrapped up after five weeks of workouts around the world, it's time for the real Games to begin. The regionals are up next in the three-stage quest to find the "Fittest on Earth," so it's time to get caught up on all things CrossFit and gear up for the last level of competition before the summer championships.

What are the CrossFit Games again?

Glad you asked. The CrossFit Games are three stages of fitness competitions that run from February into August. Called "one of the fastest growing sports in America" by Forbes, the games utilize everything from high-intensity exercises to big-scale challenges, like an ocean swim, to "test, not train, fitness" and identify the world's fittest workout warriors.

The first stage, the Open competition, took place in CrossFit affiliate gyms from late February until March 26.

Who makes it to regionals?

Anyone who registered for the Open workouts was eligible to advance. Those with the best scores from each of 18 global regions move on to regionals, which include three days of live workouts and identifies a group of final contestants that's whittled down to 40 men, 40 women, 40 teams, 80 teenagers and 240 "masters," who compete for various championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.

When and where are the Regionals?

Here's the complete schedule of Regionals competition, which begins May 18:

Week 1: May 18-20

East Regional -- Times Union Center (Albany, New York)

South Regional -- Salt Palace Convention Center (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Europe Regional -- TBD

Week 2: May 25-27

Central Regional -- Music City Center (Nashville, Tennessee)

West Regional -- Del Mar Arena (Del Mar, California)

Latin America Regional -- TBD

Week 3: June 1-3

Atlantic Regional -- Palm Beach County Convention Center (West Palm Beach, Florida)

Meridian Regional -- Caja Mágica (Madrid, Spain)

Pacific Regional -- TBD

When are the CrossFit Games Championships?

The Championships will be held from Aug. 1-5.

Where can I find more info on the CrossFit Games?

Either keep it locked here, on CBSSports.com, or swing by the official CrossFit Games website.

Everything from demo exercises, sample games courses, CrossFit gym maps and more scheduling details are available there.

How can I watch and stream?

CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App will be the place to stream all of the CrossFit Regionals. It's your one-stop sports app -- available on Android, Android Tablet, Android TV and Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV -- and now featuring CBS Sports HQ, your 24/7 sports channel to catch up on sports scores,