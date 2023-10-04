The University of Michigan hockey program has removed Johnny Druskinis from the team after he allegedly vandalized property near the Jewish Resource Center on campus. On Wednesday, Michigan Daily confirmed that Megan Minturn, a sophomore on the Michigan women's lacrosse team, was also tied to the incident.

On Aug. 25, Ann Arbor police posted a video on social media asking for help identifying two students who were caught using spray paint outside the Jewish Resource Center. One of the students, later identified by police as Druskinis, per CBS News Detroit, painted male genitalia and a homophobic slur before leaving the frame.

Meanwhile, Minturn was caught painting her initials, "MEM." The lacrosse team has not commented on Minturn's involvement. The 2024 spring roster has not been released yet because the season does not start until February. She appeared in five games off the bench during her freshman season.

Once Druskinis was identified, Michigan hockey removed him from the roster ahead of the 2023-24 season.

"Johnny Druskinis is no longer on the Michigan Hockey roster, following a violation of team rules," a Michigan spokesperson said in a statement, via the Detroit Free Press.

Although Druskinis was dismissed from the team, he will not face any legal action. According to the Free Press, Jewish Resource Center director Rabbi Fully Eisenberger did not press charges against either student.

As a freshman in the 2022-23 season, Druskinis played in eight games for the Wolverines, recording two assists and nine penalty minutes.