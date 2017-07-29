NASCAR at Pocono picks, predictions, odds: Kyle Busch is on the pole

Ryan Blaney will look to become the eighth driver in history to sweep at the Tricky Triangle

Who takes the checkered flag as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Tricky Triangle? Here are our picks for Sunday's Pocono race.

Winner: Kyle Larson

Larson has a little extra motivation this week after Target announced it would be pulling its sponsorship of the No. 42 after the 2017 season. Here we have one of NASCAR's top drivers with something new to prove. Each and every time Larson has been challenged this season, he has risen to the occasion. His Chevrolet was second fastest in practice only to Kyle Busch. Larson also finished seventh at the Tricky Triangle in June after leading nine laps.

Contenders: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr.

These guys have made picks pretty easy over the past few weeks. Truex Jr. has absolutely dominated the sport and is almost a lock to win at least a stage each and every week. The No. 78 had the seventh fastest car in practice, finished sixth here in June and won this race in 2015. As for Busch, well he looked really strong in the Truck Series race, winning both stages before crashing out. He also had the fastest car in final practice by a pretty decent margin and he's starting on the pole. Busch dominated this race in June, leading 100 laps ahead of a ninth-place finish.

Wild Card: Denny Hamlin

This one was tough because there were so many good choices. Ryan Blaney is going for the season sweep but has struggled lately. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s two career wins at Pocono also make him a popular choice, but he didn't do anything in practice to prove that he's made the proper adjustments to punch his ticket to Victory Lane. That brings us to Hamlin, who clinched his spot in the NASCAR playoffs two weeks ago at New Hampshire. Hamlin has four career victories for Joe Gibbs Racing at the Tricky Triangle and has gotten hot at exactly the right time. Don't be surprised if the No. 11 takes the checkered flag yet again.

Odds to win the 2017 Overton's 400

Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race, via VegasInsider.com

  • Kyle Busch 3/1
  • Martin Truex Jr. 9/2
  • Kevin Harvick 15/2
  • Kyle Larson 8/1
  • Chase Elliott 10/1
  • Jimmie Johnson 12/1
  • Denny Hamlin 12/1
  • Brad Keselowski 12/1
  • Matt Kenseth 14/1
  • Ryan Blaney 20/1
  • Joey Logano 20/1
  • Erik Jones 28/1
  • Kurt Busch 33/1
  • Jamie McMurray 33/1
  • Clint Bowyer 40/1
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. 50/1
  • Ryan Newman 55/1
  • Kasey Kahne 66/1

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400

Location: Pocono Raceway
Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on lap 100
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

Overton's 400 starting lineup

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Martin Truex Jr.
  3. Jamie McMurray
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Ryan Blaney
  6. Kevin Harvick
  7. Clint Bowyer
  8. Daniel Suarez
  9. Erik Jones
  10. Joey Logano
  11. Brad Keselowski
  12. Kasey Kahne
  13. Chase Elliott
  14. Jimmie Johnson
  15. Matt Kenseth
  16. Kyle Larson
  17. Michael McDowell
  18. Kurt Busch
  19. Trevor Bayne
  20. Ryan Newman
  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. Danica Patrick
  23. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  24. Chris Buescher
  25. Aric Almirola
  26. Austin Dillon
  27. Paul Menard
  28. AJ Allmendinger
  29. Matt DiBenedetto
  30. Ty Dillon
  31. Landon Cassill
  32. Cole Whitt
  33. David Ragan
  34. Corey LaJoie
  35. Gray Gaulding
  36. Stephen Leicht
  37. Derrike Cope
  38. Jeffrey Earnhardt

BOLD - denotes previous winners at Pocono Raceway

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

780

LEADER

3

2.

Kyle Larson

42

732

48

2

3.

Kevin Harvick

4

683

97

1

4.

Kyle Busch

18

673

107

0

5.

Denny Hamlin

11

612

168

1

6.

Brad Keselowski

2

601

179

2

7.

Jamie McMurray

1

599

181

0

8.

Chase Elliott

24

588

192

0

9.

Matt Kenseth

20

566

214

0

10.

Jimmie Johnson

48

564

216

3

11.

Clint Bowyer

14

533

247

0

12.

Ryan Blaney

21

516

264

1

13.

Joey Logano

22

515

265

1

14.

Kurt Busch

41

463

317

1

15.

Ryan Newman

31

462

318

1

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

443

337

2

