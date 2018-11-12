2018 MLB awards: Tracking all of the finalists and winners of baseball's major awards

It's awards season for Major League Baseball, which means some of the game's best players are adding to their trophy shelves as hardware for the 2018 season is handed out. The four major MLB awards (MVP, Cy Young, Manager and Rookie of the Year) will be announced this week by Baseball Writers' Association of America, and both Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers have already been handed out.

You can keep track of all the winners below with our 2018 MLB awards tracker.

Most Valuable Player

The MVP honors will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 15.

American League finalists: Mookie Betts (Red Sox), Jose Ramirez (Indians), Mike Trout (Angels)

National League finalists: Nolan Arenado (Rockies), Javier Baez (Cubs), Christian Yelich (Brewers)

Cy Young

The Cy Young awards will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

American League finalists: Corey Kluber (Indians), Blake Snell (Rays), Justin Verlander (Astros)

National League finalists: Jacob deGrom (Mets), Aaron Nola (Phillies), Max Scherzer (Nationals)

Manager of the Year

The Manager of the Year awards will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 13.

American League finalists: Kevin Cash (Rays), Alex Cora (Red Sox), Bob Melvin (Athletics)

National League finalists: Bud Black (Rockies), Craig Counsell (Brewers), Brian Snitker (Braves)

Rookie of the Year

The Rookie of the Year awards will be announced Monday, Nov. 12.

American League finalists: Miguel Andujar (Yankees), Shohei Ohtani (Angels), Gleyber Torres (Yankees)

National League finalists: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves), Walker Buehler (Dodgers), Juan Soto (Nationals)

American League

P: Dallas Keuchel (Astros)

C: Salvador Perez (Royals)

1B: Matt Olson (Athletics)

2B: Ian Kinsler (Red Sox)

3B: Matt Chapman (Athletics)

SS: Andrelton Simmons (Angels)

LF: Alex Gordon (Royals)

CF: Jackie Bradley Jr. (Red Sox)

RF: Mookie Betts (Red Sox)

National League

P: Zack Greinke (Diamondbacks)

C: Yadier Molina (Cardinals)

1B: Freddie Freeman (Braves) and Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

2B: DJ LeMahieu (Rockies)

3B: Nolan Arenado (Rockies

SS: Nick Ahmed (Diamondbacks)

LF: Corey Dickerson (Pirates)

CF: Ender Inciarte (Braves)

RF: Nick Markakis (Braves)

American League

C: Salvador Perez (Royals)

1B: Jose Abreu (White Sox)

2B: Jose Altuve (Astros)

3B: Jose Ramirez (Indians)

SS: Francisco Lindor (Indians)

OF: Mike Trout (Angels), Mookie Betts (Red Sox), J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

DH: J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

National League

C: J.T. Realmuto (Marlins)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt (Diamondbacks)

2B: Javier Baez (Cubs)

3B: Nolan Arenado (Rockies)

SS: Trevor Story (Rockies)

OF: Nick Markakis (Braves), David Peralta (Diamondbacks), Christian Yelich (Brewers)

P: German Marquez (Rockies)

American League: Edwin Diaz (Mariners)

National League: Josh Hader (Brewers)

Platinum Glove

American League: Matt Chapman (Athletics)

National League: Nolan Arenado (Rockies)

American League: J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

National League: Christian Yelich (Brewers)

Roberto Clemente Award

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina received the 2018 Roberto Clemente Award during the World Series for the player that "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."