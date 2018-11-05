2018 MLB Gold Glove winners announced: Red Sox, Braves lead with three wins each
Here are your 2018 Gold Glove winners
On Sunday evening, Major League Baseball revealed the winners for the 2018 Gold Gloves. A player at each position in each league wins, and we actually had a tie at first base in the National League, giving us 19 winners in all. There was a nice mix of first-timers along with veterans piling up more hardware for their collection.
Below are the finalists and winners with each player's career Gold Glove total, including this year's awards, in parentheses:
American League
Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel, Astros (4)
- Other finalists: Corey Kluber, Indians (0); Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees (0)
Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals (5)
- Other finalists: Yan Gomes, Indians (0); Martin Maldonado, Astros (1)
First Base: Matt Olson, Athletics (1)
- Other finalists: Mitch Moreland, Red Sox (1); Justin Smoak, Blue Jays (0)
Second Base: Ian Kinsler, Red Sox (2)
- Other finalists: Jed Lowrie, Athletics (0); Rougned Odor, Rangers (0)
Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons, Angels (4)
- Other finalists: Francisco Lindor, Indians (1); Marcus Semien, Athletics (0)
Third Base: Matt Chapman, Athletics (1)
- Other finalists: Alex Bregman, Astros (0); Jose Ramirez, Indians (0)
Left Field: Alex Gordon, Royals (6)
- Other finalists: Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox (0); Brett Gardner, Yankees (1)
Center Field: Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox (1)
- Other finalists: Adam Engel, White Sox (0); Mike Trout, Angels (0)
Right Field: Mookie Betts, Red Sox (3)
- Other finalists: Kole Calhoun, Angels (1); Aaron Judge, Yankees (0)
National League
Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks (5)
- Other finalists: Clayton Richard, Padres (0); Julio Teheran, Braves (0)
Catcher: Yadier Molina, Cardinals (9)
- Other finalists: Manny Pina, Brewers (0); Buster Posey, Giants (1)
First Base: Tie; Freddie Freeman, Braves (1) and Anthony Rizzo, Cubs (2)
- Other finalist: Joey Votto, Reds (1)
Second Base: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies (3)
- Other finalists: Javier Baez, Cubs (0); Kolten Wong, Cardinals (0)
Shortstop: Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks (1)
- Other finalists: Brandon Crawford, Giants (3); FFreddy Galvis, Padres (0)
Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (6)
- Other finalists: Anthony Rendon, Nationals (0); Travis Shaw, Brewers (0)
Left Field: Corey Dickerson, Pirates (1)
- Other finalists: Adam Duvall, Reds (0); Christian Yelich, Brewers (1)
Center Field: Ender Inciarte, Braves (3)
- Other finalists: Lorenzo Cain, Brewers (0); Billy Hamilton, Reds (0)
Right Field: Nick Markakis, Braves (3)
- Other finalists: Jason Heyward, Cubs (5); Jon Jay, Diamondbacks (0)
