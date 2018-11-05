2018 MLB Gold Glove winners announced: Red Sox, Braves lead with three wins each

On Sunday evening, Major League Baseball revealed the winners for the 2018 Gold Gloves. A player at each position in each league wins, and we actually had a tie at first base in the National League, giving us 19 winners in all. There was a nice mix of first-timers along with veterans piling up more hardware for their collection.

Below are the finalists and winners with each player's career Gold Glove total, including this year's awards, in parentheses:

American League

Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel, Astros (4)

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals (5)

First Base: Matt Olson, Athletics (1)

Second Base: Ian Kinsler, Red Sox (2)

Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons, Angels (4)

Third Base: Matt Chapman, Athletics (1)

Left Field: Alex Gordon, Royals (6)

Center Field: Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox (1)

Right Field: Mookie Betts, Red Sox (3)

National League

Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks (5)

Catcher: Yadier Molina, Cardinals (9)

First Base: Tie; Freddie Freeman, Braves (1) and Anthony Rizzo, Cubs (2)

Second Base: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies (3)

Shortstop: Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks (1)

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (6)

Left Field: Corey Dickerson, Pirates (1)

Center Field: Ender Inciarte, Braves (3)

Right Field: Nick Markakis, Braves (3)

