2018 Silver Slugger awards: J.D. Martinez becomes first player to win two awards in one season
The award goes to the best hitter at each position in each league, as determined by MLB coaches and managers
On Thursday, Major League Baseball handed out the 2018 Silver Slugger awards. The award goes to the players deemed the best hitter at each position by MLB coaches and managers. (Note that the outfield is not broken down by left, center, and right designations.) Louisville Slugger is, naturally, the sponsor to the award.
This year's award featured an interesting wrinkle, as J.D. Martinez won two -- one for his work at DH, one for his less-appreciated work in the outfield (he played 57 games in the field). He is the first player to ever win two Silver Slugger awards in one season.
Here are rest of the 2018 Silver Slugger winners:
American League
- Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals
- First base: Jose Abreu, White Sox
- Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros
- Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Indians
- Third base: Jose Ramirez, Indians
- Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels; Mookie Betts, Red Sox; J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
- Designated hitter: Martinez
National League
- Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Marlins
- First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks
- Second base: Javier Baez, Cubs
- Shortstop: Trevor Story, Rockies
- Third base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
- Outfield: Nick Markakis Braves; A.J. Pollock, Diamondbacks; Christian Yelich, Brewers
- Pitcher: German Marquez, Rockies
The other major MLB awards, including the Cy Young and MVP will be announced next week. Here are the finalists.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets GM: Tebow could make 25-man roster
Tebow spent last season in Double-A and could start 2019 in Triple-A
-
Yanks expect Sanchez back by Opening Day
Ryan Lavarnway will serve as an insurance policy
-
Harper's name on United Center marquee
What's going on in Chicago?
-
Almost all MLB teams want Gonzalez
Nearly every team has interest in the utility man
-
Yanks, Dodgers may stay under luxury tax
The Yankees and Dodgers both slashed payroll in 2018
-
MLBPA rips Bill James for tweets
Several players, including one Red Sox standout, didn't seem to appreciate James' comments