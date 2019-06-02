2019 NCAA college baseball tournament: Louisville closer controversially ejected with two outs in ninth inning
A pitcher got tossed for two words
Sunday afternoon, Louisville took down Indiana to advance the regional final against Illinois State in the 2019 NCAA college baseball tournament. Along the way, though, Louisville might have suffered a costly blow to its chances at a deep tournament run.
Here is Cardinals closer Michael McAvene expressing his dismay to a called ball by simply saying "that's horrible" and then turning back around immediately. The home plate umpire, however, made quite the spectacle of himself:
As noted in the broadcast, the call probably wasn't "horrible." The umpire's actions after that were. McAvene didn't yell at him, he didn't cuss, he didn't name call, he didn't show him up. He simply said -- as if to himself -- "that's horrible."
This was a heated moment. It's the latter stages of a game where the losing team sees its season end. This is still a college kid. One would hope an umpire tasked with a game like this would be able to give a bit more leeway than to make a scene and toss a kid for this, especially since the rules dictate ...
Yes, four games. A four-game suspension for saying "that's horrible" in a heated moment of an elimination game. Not great, ump.
You can find the full bracket for the 2019 tournament here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Sunday: Twins get to 40 wins
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
2019 MLB Draft: Top college prospects
The 2019 amateur draft will begin Monday, June 3
-
2019 MLB Draft: Top high school players
The 2019 amateur draft will begin Monday, June 3
-
Phillies acquire Bruce from Mariners
Bruce recently hit his 300th career home run
-
Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Red Sox vs. Yankees matchup 10,000...
-
Week in MLB: Soto in historic company
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action