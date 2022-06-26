The Ole Miss Rebels were fortunate to make it, but now they're one win away from their first College World Series title as they get set to face Oklahoma in Game 2 of the finals on Sunday. The Rebels were the last at-large team in the 64-team 2022 College World Series field after a season that saw them go from the top-ranked team in the nation at one point to bowing out in the first round of the SEC Tournament. They broke open Saturday's CWS Game 1 with a four-run eighth inning that included three consecutive home runs and cruised to a 10-3 victory. The Rebels (43-23) advanced by beating Arkansas 2-0 in an elimination game Thursday, while the Sooners (45-23) won three straight to advance through the winner's bracket. The Sooners won the 1994 and 1951 CWS titles, while Ole Miss had never won more than two games in the tournament before this year.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. The Rebels are listed as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Sooners are +100 underdogs. The over-under for total runs scored is set at 11. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma picks or College World Series bets, you need to see what SportsLine baseball expert John Bollman has to say.

Here are the CWS odds and betting lines for OU vs. Ole Miss in Game 2:

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma money line: Rebels -130, Sooners +100

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma run line: Rebels -1.5 (+120)

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma over-under: 11 runs

MISS: The Rebels have allowed four runs or fewer in eight of their past 10 games

OKLA: The Sooners had scored at least five runs in seven straight before Saturday



Why you should back Ole Miss

Ole Miss was one of the nation's top teams early in the season before sinking like a stone. But they are battle-tested after battling in an SEC West that sent four teams to the College World Series. The Rebels hit 103 home runs in the regular season to rank 16th in the nation, and they hit four Saturday night to batter the Sooners bullpen. Tim Elko had one in the third inning, his 24th of the season, and he drove in 74 runs in the regular season. Justin Bench had one of the three in the eighth, and he led the team with a .316 batting average and 17 doubles.

The Rebels will be motivated to join arch-rival Mississippi State as a champion after the Bulldogs took last year's title. They have been playing with an us-against-the-world mentality, and it has paid off. Ole Miss will be without ace Dylan DeLucia unless it goes to a Game 3, but the Rebels had a 4.27 team ERA during the season, which ranked 31st in the nation. Hunter Elliott is scheduled to start, and the freshman was 5-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits in 6.1 innings in Monday's 13-5 win against Arkansas.

Why you should back Oklahoma

Oklahoma has gotten hot at the perfect time, and it has been led by strong starting pitching and an excellent bullpen. Starter Jake Bennett allowed three runs and struck out 10 before the bullpen let it get away Saturday. Dominant freshman Cade Horton, who has a high-90's fastball and wicked slider, is expected to start for the Sooners. He struck out 11 while allowing two earned runs in a 6-2 win against Notre Dame on Monday. The Sooners also have a stellar closer in Trevin Michael, who had 10 saves and struck out 95 in 71 innings in the regular season.

The Sooners offense is led by outfielder Tanner Tredaway and shortstop Peyton Graham, and the team averaged 7.7 runs per game during the regular season. Four batters had at least 50 RBI, including Tredaway, who drove in 65 runs while batting .379, and Graham, who hit .344 with 20 homers and 71 RBI. Jimmy Crooks and Blake Robertson also both hit over .300 and drove in 51 runs apiece.

