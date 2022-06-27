Major League Baseball issued another update on All-Star Game voting on Monday, just three days before Phase 1 of the process comes to an end. As we explained last week, the All-Star Game voting process is now split into two phases. The first part sees fans vote on players in the traditional manner.

On Thursday (June 30) afternoon, Phase 1 will end. At that point, Phase 2 will begin, with fans choosing between the top two vote getters at each position (or the top six in the outfield); the winners of that vote will then start the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

ESPN will reveal the starters on July 8 and the full rosters on July 10. It's worth noting that the overall leading vote getters in each league will automatically be awarded starting spots in the All-Star Game, thereby allowing them to skip Phase 2 entirely.

Those leaders, at this moment anyway, remain New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. Betts, however, is on the injured list with a rib issue and could likely miss the Midsummer Classic at his home stadium.

Most of the positional leaders have remained the same since the first update, too, with just one exception. Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has overtaken Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. Ramírez had trailed Devers by more than 16,000 votes last week.

Here's a look at the current top two at each position (and top six in the outfield), beginning with the National League.

National League

American League

Fans can continue to vote here.