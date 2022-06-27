Major League Baseball issued another update on All-Star Game voting on Monday, just three days before Phase 1 of the process comes to an end. As we explained last week, the All-Star Game voting process is now split into two phases. The first part sees fans vote on players in the traditional manner.
On Thursday (June 30) afternoon, Phase 1 will end. At that point, Phase 2 will begin, with fans choosing between the top two vote getters at each position (or the top six in the outfield); the winners of that vote will then start the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
ESPN will reveal the starters on July 8 and the full rosters on July 10. It's worth noting that the overall leading vote getters in each league will automatically be awarded starting spots in the All-Star Game, thereby allowing them to skip Phase 2 entirely.
Those leaders, at this moment anyway, remain New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. Betts, however, is on the injured list with a rib issue and could likely miss the Midsummer Classic at his home stadium.
Most of the positional leaders have remained the same since the first update, too, with just one exception. Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has overtaken Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. Ramírez had trailed Devers by more than 16,000 votes last week.
Here's a look at the current top two at each position (and top six in the outfield), beginning with the National League.
National League
- Catcher: Willson Contreras (Cubs), 1,372,780 votes; Travis d'Arnaud (Braves), 880,963 votes.
- First base: Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), 1,562,027 votes; Pete Alonso (Mets), 958,777 votes.
- Second base: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Marlins), 1,066,927 votes; Ozzie Albies (Braves), 984,846 votes.
- Third base: Manny Machado (Padres), 1,563,188 votes; Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), 977,485 votes.
- Shortstop: Trea Turner (Dodgers), 1,369,759 votes; Dansby Swanson (Braves), 1,069,312 votes.
- Outfield: Mookie Betts (Dodgers), 2,270,566 votes; Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves), 2,197,684 votes; Joc Pederson (Giants), 1,090,260 votes; Starling Marte (Mets), 765,362 votes; Juan Soto (Nationals), 679,511 votes; Adam Duvall (Braves), 580,110 votes.
- Designated hitter: Bryce Harper (Phillies), 1,740,935 votes; William Contreras (Braves), 976,038 votes.
American League
- Catcher: Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays), 1,857,670 votes; Jose Trevino (Yankees), 695,932 votes.
- First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), 1,624,228 votes; Ty France (Mariners), 880,530 votes.
- Second base: Jose Altuve (Yankees), 1,156,474 votes; Santiago Espinal (Blue Jays), 943,125 votes.
- Third base: José Ramírez (Guardians), 1,219,704 votes; Rafael Devers (Red Sox), 1,185,906 votes.
- Shortstop: Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), 1,084,794 votes; Tim Anderson (White Sox), 844,921 votes.
- Outfield: Aaron Judge (Yankees), 2,433,088 votes; Mike Trout (Angels) 2,134,471 votes; George Springer (Blue Jays), 1,048,403 votes; Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) 814,706 votes; Taylor Ward (Angels), 763,939 votes; Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Blue Jays), 672,811 votes.
- Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez (Astros), 1,374,876 votes; Shohei Ohtani (Angels), 965,932 votes.
Fans can continue to vote here.