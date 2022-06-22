Major League Baseball released the first balloting update of the cycle for the 2022 All-Star Game, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
The voting process remains in Phase 1, meaning that fans can continue to vote for players through Thursday, June 30. MLB will begin Phase 2 on Tuesday, July 5, at which point fans will be selecting between the top two vote getters at each position (and the top six among outfielders) to determine who will start this year's Midsummer Classic. Phase 2 will then end on Friday, July 8, with starters and full rosters being announced on ESPN on Sunday, July 10.
In a new wrinkle, MLB has established that the top vote recipient in each league will automatically start the All-Star Game, allowing them to bypass the second phase. So far, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the majors with more than 1.5 million votes, and injured Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts ranks second with more than 1.4 million votes.
Here are the leading vote getters for each position in both leagues.
National League
- Catcher: Willson Contreras (Cubs), 801,630 votes; Travis d'Arnaud (Braves), 471,921 votes; Yadier Molina (Cardinals), 454,685 votes
- First base: Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), 930,441 votes; Pete Alonso (Mets), 602,321 votes; Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), 469,197 votes
- Second base: Jazz Chisholm (Marlins), 634,762 votes; Ozzie Albies (Braves), 589,804 votes; Jeff McNeil (Mets), 580,257 votes.
- Third base: Manny Machado (Padres), 969,582 votes; Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), 581,363 votes; Austin Riley (Braves), 557,220 votes
- Shortstop: Trea Turner (Dodgers), 811,839 votes; Dansby Swanson (Braves), 599,251 votes; Francisco Lindor (Mets), 521,489 votes
- Outfield: Mookie Betts (Dodgers), 1,446,050 votes; Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves), 1,398,563 votes; Joc Pederson (Giants), 630,584 votes; Starling Marte (Mets), 469,344 votes; Juan Soto (Nationals), 451,079 votes; Adam Duvall (Braves), 332,387 votes
- Designated hitter: Bryce Harper (Phillies), 1,059,433 votes; William Contreras (Braves), 584,630 votes; Albert Pujols (Cardinals), 344,248 votes
American League
- Catcher: Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays), 1,057,008 votes; Jose Trevino (Yankees), 387,983 votes; Salvador Perez (Royals), 266,604 votes
- First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), 947,045 votes; Ty France (Mariners) 596,030 votes; Anthony Rizzo (Yankees), 445,683 votes
- Second base: Jose Altuve (Astros), 710,708 votes; Santiago Espinal (Blue Jays), 522,154 votes; Andrés Giménez (Guardians), 514,982 votes
- Third base: Rafael Devers (Red Sox), 727,669 votes; José Ramírez (Guardians), 711,367 votes; Matt Chapman (Blue Jays), 406,182 votes
- Shortstop: Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), 585,744 votes; Tim Anderson (White Sox), 528,278 votes; Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox), 525,202 votes
- Outfield: Aaron Judge (Yankees), 1,512,368 votes; Mike Trout (Angels), 1,295,854 votes; George Springer (Blue Jays), 622,063 votes; Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees),504,537 votes; Taylor Ward (Angels), 497,361 votes; Byron Buxton (Twins), 403,050 votes
- Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez (Astros), 835,669 votes; Shohei Ohtani (Angels), 555,056 votes; J.D. Martinez (Red Sox), 307,706 votes
Fans can continue to vote by logging onto MLB.com or one of the 30 official team sites.