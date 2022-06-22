Major League Baseball released the first balloting update of the cycle for the 2022 All-Star Game, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The voting process remains in Phase 1, meaning that fans can continue to vote for players through Thursday, June 30. MLB will begin Phase 2 on Tuesday, July 5, at which point fans will be selecting between the top two vote getters at each position (and the top six among outfielders) to determine who will start this year's Midsummer Classic. Phase 2 will then end on Friday, July 8, with starters and full rosters being announced on ESPN on Sunday, July 10.

In a new wrinkle, MLB has established that the top vote recipient in each league will automatically start the All-Star Game, allowing them to bypass the second phase. So far, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the majors with more than 1.5 million votes, and injured Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts ranks second with more than 1.4 million votes.

Here are the leading vote getters for each position in both leagues.

National League

American League

Fans can continue to vote by logging onto MLB.com or one of the 30 official team sites.