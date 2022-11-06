The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, dispatching the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Astros have now won two of the last six World Series, as well as four of the last six American League pennants.

While the Astros have a few pressing matters to resolve over the coming weeks, it's reasonable to think they'll remain highly competitive heading forward. Indeed, on paper they would even seem to possess a real chance at repeating as the first repeat champions in Major League Baseball since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees.

Don't just take our word for it: the folks at Caesars Sportsbook dropped their initial 2023 World Series odds on Sunday. It should come as no surprise that the Astros have the best odds of any AL team. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who posted the highest single-season run differential since the 1939 Yankees, are the overall favorites.

On the flip side of things, the oddmakers see the Cincinnati Reds, Oakland Athletics, and the Washington Nationals as the teams least likely to make a serious October run.

Here's a look at the entire league's odds as of Nov. 6.

2023 World Series odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)

Of course, it's much too early to give these odds serious thought. There's a whole offseason between now and the start of next spring, including a free-agent class that includes some top-notch talents, like Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Carlos Correa.