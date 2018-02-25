Alex Rodriguez rejoins the Yankees as a special adviser to the GM

Alex Rodriguez is officially back with the New York Yankees.

Sunday morning, the Yankees announced A-Rod has rejoined the organization as a special adviser to general manager Brian Cashman. He is expected to be in spring training as an instructor at some point.

Here is the statement A-Rod released:

"These are exciting times for the New York Yankees, and I do not take his opportunity for granted. I am genuinely thankful for the trust the organization has placed in me, and I am looking forward to lending whatever support or expertise is needed of me. I continue to cherish The Pinstripes, the fans and my involvement with the Steinbrenner family, Brian Cashman, and his world-class staff."

Rodriguez remained with the Yankees as a special adviser from the time he was released in August 2016 through the end of his player contract in October 2017. During that time he worked primary with the organization's top prospects at their minor league complex in Tampa.

Here's what Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to say about A-Rod rejoining the team:

Boone says A-Rod has “a lot to offer” in new role as Yankees special advisor. “Hopefully it’s an opportunity for him to impact our team.” — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) February 25, 2018

Boone and A-Rod are connected throughout history. When Boone tore his ACL playing pickup basketball in 2004, it prompted the Yankees to go out and get Rodriguez to play third base. And when Boone left the broadcast booth to take over as New York's manager this year, it was A-Rod who was hired to fill the spot on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball team. Rodriguez will still provide postseason analysis for Fox as well.

In addition to A-Rod, the Yankees also brought Nick Swisher aboard as special adviser. It is his first job in baseball since retiring as a player last year. Hideki Matsui and Reggie Jackson are returning to the Yankees as special advisers as well. They've been working alongside Cashman for years now.