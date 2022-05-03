The Angels have optioned struggling young outfielder Jo Adell to Triple-A, the club announced on Tuesday. Infielder Jose Rojas has been recalled to take Adell's spot on the active roster.

The 23-year-old Adell this season has batted .231/.242/.431 (97 OPS+) with three home runs in 19 games. While those aren't terrible numbers, he's been inconsistent and has recently lost playing time. As well, Adell this season has struck out 24 times in 66 plate appearances while walking only one time. Once one of the top prospects in all of baseball, Adell has now failed to take the next step in three stints at the highest level. Across parts of the three seasons with the Angels, he's batted .210/.252/.357 and at times looked lost defensively in the outfield.

Adell enjoyed a strong 2022 spring training, and that in tandem with Adell's high ceiling prompted the Angels to designate veteran outfielder Justin Upton for assignment earlier this season.

It would be premature to call Adell, who was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2017 draft, a bust or anything of that nature, but his failure to adapt to pitching at the highest level despite repeated exposure continues to be a concern. Very much in contending mode this season, the Angels right now don't have much room for on-the-job training on the major-league roster.