The plan was to have Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani take the mound Thursday on eight days' rest after showing diminished velocity in his last trip to the mound. Instead, that start will be pushed back to Friday. The good news is that Ohtani wasn't bumped because of health or fatigue concerns. Rather, the issue according to the club was one of transportation:

At this point, why not layer on some transit-related intrigue? Why not indeed:

In any event, the Thursday night start will go to lefty Patrick Sandoval, who presumably did have enough time to get his pre-start work in.

Ohtani as a pitcher in this, his age-26 campaign has pitched to a 2.37 ERA in six starts with 45 strikeouts and 22 walks in 30 1/3 innings. At the plate, he owns a slash line of .269/.326/.632 and is just off the MLB lead with 15 home runs. Because of that historically rare two-way excellence, Ohtani is looking like a strong AL MVP candidate at this semi-early juncture.