Astros season ticket holder files lawsuit against team in wake of cheating scandal
Fallout from the sign-stealing revelations has reached civil court
It's certainly been an offseason to forget for the Houston Astros in the wake of the cheating scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball. The headaches continue for the organization after an Astros season ticket holder filed a lawsuit in Harris County District Court against the team.
According to David Barron of the Houston Chronicle, the lawsuit accuses the team of breach of contract, negligence, and violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practice Act.
The lawsuit accuses Houston of "deceptively overcharging (fans) for season tickets while defendants and their employees and representative knowingly and surreptitiously engaged in a sign stealing scheme … and secretly put a deficient product on the field that could result (and now has resulted) in severe penalties."
The lawsuit was filed on Friday by Beaumont, Texas attorneys Mitchell A. Toups and Richard L. Coffman. Humble, Texas native Adam Wallach is seeking damages of $1 million for both partial and full season ticket holders from the 2017 to 2020 seasons.
Wallach's attorneys are also looking for an order to be put in place that would prohibit the Astros from increasing their season ticket prices over the next two years. The lawsuit is insinuating that season ticket holders should be owed refunds for "inappropriate" ticket price increases.
The Astros have already faced a high level of scrutiny for the sign-stealing scandal, including players like Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout calling for stiffer punishments for the franchise. Houston did fire general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ HInch earlier this offseason and Dusty Baker will be the team's new manager when the 2020 season gets underway.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Angels could add starter
Plus notes on the Cubs, Astros, and a minor Dodgers-Phillies trade
-
Torres thinks Astros cheated in 2019
Torres is the second Yankees player to suggest Houston was cheating last year
-
Red Sox owner defends Betts trade
The Red Sox are trying to pacify fans unhappy with the Betts trade
-
Justin Turner rips Manfred over Astros
'The only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says 'commissioner' on it,' Turner said
-
Betts posts farewell video
Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month
-
Trout says he's lost respect for Astros
The usually reserved Trout did not hold back when discussing Houston's sign-stealing scandal
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday