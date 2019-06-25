Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks, the hardest thrower in MLB, will undergo Tommy John surgery
Hicks tore the UCL in his right elbow
The St. Louis Cardinals announced that closer Jordan Hicks has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, as Cardinals president John Mozeliak tells St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold. Hicks was previously diagnosed with tendinitis in his right triceps and the issue forced him to leave Saturday's game early.
With Hicks set to undergo Tommy John, the second-year reliever will miss the rest of this season and likely part of the 2020 season. The club will get a more definite timeline once Hicks is done with surgery and moves on to rehab.
Hicks, 22, has converted 14 of 15 save opportunities for St. Louis in 29 appearances this season. He owns a 3.14 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 31 strikeouts and 11 walks over 28 2/3 innings. The hard-throwing righty owns the 21 fastest pitches thrown this year in MLB, with the top pitch at 104.3 miles per hour.
With Hicks out, the Cardinals are likely to turn to Carlos Martinez for the closer role, as Goold notes. They also have the in-house options of Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant and Andrew Miller in the bullpen, but could be another team looking for relief help ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Complete MLB Celebrity All-Star lineup
Drew Carey, Simone Biles and J.R. Smith are also part of the 'Cleveland vs. The World' sho...
-
Yoenis Cespedes' younger brother defects
Yoelkis Cespedes is 21 and played with Cuba in the 2017 World Baseball Classic
-
Machado clarifies comments about Orioles
Machado is set to return to Camden Yards as a visiting player Tuesday
-
Stroman says he's 'built for' N.Y.
Stroman stopped short of saying he'd welcome a trade to the Yankees though
-
Second fan runs on field at Bellinger
Two fans in as many days have now tried to hug Bellinger during games
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for June 25
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today