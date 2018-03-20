Dodgers 3B Justin Turner breaks wrist, likely to be sidelined several weeks
The Dodgers, seeking an elusive World Series title, suffer an early blow when Turner is hit by a pitch
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner suffered a broken left wrist Monday night and is out indefinitely, perhaps several weeks.
Turner was hit by a Kendall Graveman pitch in the first inning of a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics. Turner said X-rays showed a "small, non-displaced fracture."
Turner, 33, was about to begin his fifth season with the Dodgers. Last year, he made his first All-Star team and finished eighth in the National League MVP voting. He finished third in the NL with a .322 batting average. He finished ninth in the NL MVP voting in 2016.
Turner has hit six postseason home runs with the Dodgers, including one that decided Game 1 of the 2017 World Series, and a three-run walk-off blast in Game 2 of the 2017 NLCS. His career postseason batting average is .321.
The injury means the Dodgers will probably have to shuffle their defensive lineup until Turner returns.
