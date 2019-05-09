First-place Minnesota Twins offer fans $5 tickets, sell 20,000 in less than 24 hours
Minnesota has the best record and the best deal in MLB
The Minnesota Twins are the best team in baseball right now but, fans haven't been making their way out to Target Field. Minnesota has seen one of the largest attendance drops in baseball in the first month of the season, according to USA Today.
So in an effort to attract fans to the ballpark (in addition to winning), the Twins announced a flash sale for five dollar tickets (without fees) for their 11 remaining home games in May. The Twins sold 20,000 tickets within a day, and they have already made more five dollar tickets available.
MLB's attendance figures have struggled in recent years, seeing a decline for the past two seasons. But as the Twins prove here with their offer, a winning baseball team that sells affordable tickets will get fans to come out to the ballpark. Having the best team and best deal in MLB is tough to beat.
