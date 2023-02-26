The Florida Gators established a new single-game program record for home runs on Sunday, launching a combined eight long balls as part of a 13-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats that completed a weekend sweep. Sophomore two-way player Jac Caglianone played a pivotal role in both endeavors, the record and the win, as he served as the afternoon's starting pitcher and he hit three home runs to maintain his early-season hot streak at the dish.

Indeed, Caglianone went 3 for 5 with three home runs and five runs batted in on Sunday. On the mound, he lasted into the fifth inning, tallying 4 ⅔ innings that saw him allow three runs on two hits and four walks. He struck out six batters on 92 pitches. In the past, he's been clocked into the upper 90s with his fastball.

Here's a look at Caglianone's home-run barrage against the Bearcats:

Caglianone, who will not be draft-eligible until 2024, entered Sunday having hit .375/.464/.792 with three home runs in his first seven games. He's now up to six home runs, one away from matching his total in 28 games last year. Even including Sunday, he's struck out only four times in 33 trips to the plate. Meanwhile, Caglianone struck out nine batters (and walked just one) in 6 ⅔ innings in his season debut as a pitcher. Overall, he's hitting .414 (12-29) with six home runs at the plate, as well as with 15 strikeouts and three earned runs (on four hits and five walks) in 11 ⅓ innings.

Although Caglianone won't be part of the 2023 draft, the Gators are sure to be well-represented this July. CBS Sports recently ranked a pair of Gators in the top 10 as part of our preseason top 30: outfielder Wyatt Langford checked in at No. 3, while right-hander Hurston Waldep grabbed the No. 7 slot. You can check out the entire top 30 by clicking here.