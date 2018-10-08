Indians vs. Astros: Breaking down Trevor Bauer's meltdown seventh inning in Game 3
Bauer's awful seventh inning was pivotal in the Indians' season coming to an end
Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer had a career year in 2018. It's a shame for him that he got injured in late August, because he had a shot at winning the AL Cy Young. Instead, he was relegated to bullpen duty in the ALDS for the Indians against an obviously-superior Astros team. And it all came crumbling down for Bauer in the seventh inning in Game 3.
Backs against the wall, the Indians were leading, 2-1, thanks to a Francisco Lindor home run in the bottom of the fifth. Bauer pitched a scoreless sixth, but then disaster struck. Bauer melted down in every way he could.
He allowed a first-pitch, line-drive single to Tony Kemp. George Springer followed with an accidentally well-placed infield single and that wasn't Bauer's fault. Bauer then coaxed a double-play ball from Alex Bregman in a comebacker, but Bauer made a terrible throw to second and everyone ended up safe, including Kemp at home.
Speaking of, Kemp had advanced to second on a Bauer throwing error, that's how he got to third on Springer's infield single.
So now it's 2-2 with runners on first and second with no outs. Bauer walked Yuli Gurriel. Then he tried to walk Marwin Gonzalez, who went out of the zone to break the game wide open with this double on a 3-1 pitch:
That was it for Bauer. His line:
He didn't miss enough bats, he lost control at the worst time, he didn't have command and he fielded his position poorly. As noted, that's an all-facet meltdown.
We can't go overboard here. Bauer isn't why the Indians got swept. The entire team was completely outplayed by the better ballclub. Bauer was 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 221 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings this season. He was outstanding. In the seventh inning of Game 3 of the ALDS, however, he was far from it. He did everything poorly.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
-
Watch Dodgers-Braves NLDS Game 4
The Braves remained alive with a win in Game 3 on Sunday
-
Springer sets Astros record for homers
The 29-year-old has 10 career home runs in the MLB playoffs
-
Watch Red Sox-Yankees ALDS Game 3
The Red Sox and Yankees meet in the Bronx in Game 3 of the ALDS
-
Watch Astros-Indians ALDS Game 3
Houston leads the best-of-five series 2-0 and will try and close things out on the road Mo...
-
Lindor's HR keeping Indians alive
Lindor broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth