J.D. Martinez is making 29 teams look terrible for letting the Red Sox sign him at a steal

The Red Sox won, again, on Friday night. J.D. Martinez hit a home run, again, on Friday night.

The Red Sox now sit with the best record in baseball at 60-29 (a 109-win pace). Martinez leads the majors with 27 homers, 73 RBI and 209 total bases. He's also hitting .328/.392/.647 (173 OPS+). He's a total wrecking crew.

One might recall that Martinez sat gathering dust in free agency into spring training, not signing officially until Feb. 26. He agreed to a five-year, $109.95 million deal with the Red Sox, which is a terrible deal ... for Martinez.

Look, MLB teams are swimming in cash right now. If I can revert to our greatest hits list from the winter, let's keep in mind the league is operating with $10 billion (with a "B") in revenues on an annual basis. What's more, the league sold a portion of its BAMTech stock this past offseason and each team got a one-time check for $50 million.

And you mean to tell me no contender could use the bat of J.D. Martinez at a price of $22 million a year?

This is the point where I can't help but run through years of fan complaints about player salaries when said player isn't going well. Why can't we do the opposite? We aren't beholden to owner interests.

How much money do you spend on your team? How much time and thought do you spend on your favorite team? Opportunity cost is a cost, you know.

Any time you're watching your favorite team struggle to score runs this year -- we're talking to non-Red Sox fans now -- think of J.D. Martinez in the middle of that order. Don't you, as a fan, deserve more? Shouldn't you, as a fan, demand more?

I'm not going to get into specifics -- though I'll throw a judgmental glare out to Arizona and an eye roll to Queens where they signed Jay Bruce instead -- but we could probably break down half the league as having been financially able to add Martinez and having a need for his bat.

Obviously, Martinez isn't going to hit like this throughout his contract, but he's predictably hitting like this now. If he's dead weight in the last year of his deal, who cares? By then, he will have far outpaced the value of the deal in the first place. A World Series title is worth far more than Martinez's last year or two to ownership, and it's pretty damn priceless for fans. Flags fly forever.

Lots of virtual ink is spilled on bad contracts, so allow me to add some more.

The J.D. Martinez contract was awful the moment he signed it. It was awful for Martinez, and it was awful for fans of teams who didn't bother to improve their offense with his bat.